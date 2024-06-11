3 free agents we're glad Atlanta Falcons didn't sign in 2023
We dodged a bullet last offseason with these three players.
1. Derek Carr, QB
Signed w/ Saints for 4 years, $150 million
While the Atlanta Falcons had a massive problem at the quarterback position, they should still be glad they didn't sign Derek Carr. Having a disappointing season with an expensive QB who was supposed to be the answer would have been worse than striking out on a second-year player.
Carr has been an average player his whole career. He had one excellent season that was cut short due to injury but since then he has not been worth the money the Saints paid him. He was not the piece that would turn any team into a Super Bowl contender.
While Kirk Cousins' playoff record might be poor, you like your chances more with him than with Carr.