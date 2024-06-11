3 free agents we're glad Atlanta Falcons didn't sign in 2023
We dodged a bullet last offseason with these three players.
2. Jawaan Taylor, OT
Signed w/ Chiefs for 4 years, $80 million
From day one we all knew the Kansas City Chiefs paid way too much for Jawaan Taylor, and I mean way too much.
Taylor has always been decent but decent shouldn't land you $80 million, especially at the right tackle position. He had never given up less than five sacks in a season and is an average run blocker. The same was true in his first season in KC.
The real kicker in all of this is he was penalized 24 times last season. That is an unbelievable number that no team wants to deal with. Even though Orlando Brown didn't want to switch positions, it is hard to believe the Super Bowl champs chose Taylor over him.
The Falcons should be happy that they re-signed Kaleb McGary rather than take the risk that was Jawaan Taylor.