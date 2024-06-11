Blogging Dirty
3 free agents we're glad Atlanta Falcons didn't sign in 2023

We dodged a bullet last offseason with these three players.

By Grayson Freestone

New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages
3. James Bradberry, CB

Re-signed w/ Eagles for 3 years, $38 million

James Bradberry had been great for Philly but things toppled quickly after they signed him to a three-year contract last year.

The veteran cornerback went from being one of the best in the league to being the target of every offensive coordinator going against the Eagles. To put it clearly, the age-30 corner looked like an age-30 corner.

Just one year removed from being a shutdown corner, Bradberry gave up 800 yards and ten touchdowns. We should be thankful that the rumored interest the Falcons had in Bradberry didn't result in a signing.