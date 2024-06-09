3 Games Kirk Cousins will have a chance to shift prime time narrative
By Nick Halden
Right or wrong firmly attached to Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is a prime-time and playoff choker narrative. There is no defending the record in prime-time games or the lack of playoff success to much of the sports media. It is a story that has grown a life of its own and generated a lot of discussions throughout the NFL season.
What these discussions so conveinantly ignore is the teams that Kirk Cousins has been a part of. Prioritizing his contracts over winning is a legitimate criticism. One that doesn't ignore the obvious that Cousins has never been part of a truly great team.
Yes, the Commanders and Vikings have had some solid weapons and pieces over the years. Not one of those rosters was set up to consistently win prime time or playoff games. Often Cousins has been a part of a team with a poor defense or inconsistent run game.
Despite this, the narrative is going to continue to be a part of the story with Kirk Cousins in Atlanta. Looking at what the veteran can do to change this three games stand out with the potential to change the conversation. This isn't to say one year can completely change the story, but rather it will push it in the opposite direction.