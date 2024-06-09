3 Games Kirk Cousins will have a chance to shift prime time narrative
By Nick Halden
1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
There arguably isn't a better case to be made in the regular season than beating Patrick Mahomes. If Kirk Cousins is the driving force and the Falcons pulled off the upset it is the biggest possible swing in Cousins' favor. Kansas City is looking to attempt to become the first-ever team to win three straight Super Bowls.
It would be a definitive point in Mahomes favor in his attempt to chase down Brady. Getting beat by Kirk Cousins in prime time doesn't aid that.
The national discussion is more likely to be about the Chiefs and who is now the class of the AFC. However, it would still be a huge win for Kirk Cousins and a moment you can point to if Atlanta were to make the playoffs. This is arguably the most talented roster that Cousins has been a part of and offers the veteran the chance to begin to debunk the prime-time story.
Kansas City is the best team on Atlanta's schedule and by far the toughest prime-time matchup. Let Cousins have a big game and upset the Chiefs the discussion begins to shift.