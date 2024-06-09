3 Games Kirk Cousins will have a chance to shift prime time narrative
By Nick Halden
2. Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons
Yes, this game in many ways won't count against the prime-time narrative slotted into the afternoon. However, the Cowboys much like the Chiefs demand attention in today's NFL landscape. They are one of the best regular-season teams in the league and should be heavily favored against Atlanta.
Kirk Cousins has an ugly record against the Cowboys from his seasons in Washington. One win isn't going to change the years of domination the Cowboys have had against his teams. However, beating Dallas this season gives Atlanta and Cousins a level of legitimacy.
Something the quarterback has rarely been given either due to his level of play in big games or the talent around him. In a terrible NFC South this is the easiest path that Cousins has had to a playoff spot.
The veteran quarterback needs a signature win to change the conversation and be considered a real contender. Beating Dallas or Kansas City falls into this category. The Cowboys win could be more important in the NFC playoff picture and deeper into the season could have more significance in how the Falcons are viewed going forward.