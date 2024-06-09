3 Games Kirk Cousins will have a chance to shift prime time narrative
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles
In the first four weeks of the season, Atlanta is going to have two prime-time games. The slate isn't going to be easy with the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs, and Bucs starting off the year. It is by far Atlanta's toughest four-game stretch and one that should have realistic expectations.
Whether or not this game is as tough as it could be depends on which version of the Eagles show up early in the season. Towards the end of 2023, this was one of the worst teams in the league that could lose to anyone any given week. At the end of the 2022 season and to start the next year only the Chiefs were a scarier team to face.
The short-yardage "tush-push" was unstoppable and Jalen Hurts could create offense in so many different ways. Struggles in the secondary changed the level of urgency on offense and the team was unable to adjust. Hurts turnovers went up and what was an unstoppable offense sputtered.
Regardless of which version of this team shows up in 2024 the urgency is going to be the same for the Falcons. Going at least 2-2 in this four-game stretch is imperative for Cousins and Atlanta. Beating Philly gives you confidence and a larger margin for error before facing Kansas City.