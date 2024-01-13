3 Games that doomed Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons in 2023
By Nick Halden
The Arthur Smith era is over for the Atlanta Falcons and finds the team casting a wide net looking for a potential replacement. While there has been a lot of speculation about a certain former Patriots head coach there is yet to be any clear direction the Falcons are leaning.
Arthur Blank badly wants to win and is likely going to both take his time making decisions while taking big swings.
Looking back at the Arthur Smith seasons what is going to stand out the most is overachieving with a bad roster in 2021 and fumbling away so many chances with a playoff-level roster in 2023. This can all be pointed to due to poor playcalling and limited choices at quarterback. Choices that it appeared Smith chose and mismanaged.
With this all in mind, it is interesting to look back at the 2023 season and consider which games were obvious turning points for Smith and this roster. What three games determined the outcome of the season and set the tone that resulted in Smith getting fired?
The first one that stands out happened deep into the season and should earn Ryan Nielsen a healthy level of heat as well.