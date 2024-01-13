3 Games that doomed Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Week Seventeen Bears-37 Falcons-17
Yes, the final game against New Orleans didn't help but this is the game that likely sealed Smith's fate. You have your season on the line yet again and need massive help to sneak into the playoffs. The stars align with the Seahawks losing and the Saints winning and this game was never close.
Arthur Smith couldn't sell this as a game that simply was one move away from flipping the other way. The biggest game of Atlanta's season and the team simply didn't show up. They were blown off the field but a team that was not in serious playoff contention.
Justin Fields looked great and the Atlanta offense couldn't find any answers in the game's biggest moments. The defense seemed to finally let go of the rope and the team's season was over. Losing to the Bears in this fashion would appear to be the final straw for Arthur Blank.
There was simply no way to sell this game as anything but the beatdown and embarrassment that it was. One that ended Smith's time with the Falcons and perhaps mercifully kept this team out of the playoffs.