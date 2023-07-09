3 Games that ruined the Atlanta Falcons in 2022
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons were three games away from winning the NFC South and hosting a playoff game at the end of the 2022 season. While this isn't terribly close it is interesting to look back and consider what the turning points of the season were.
Perhaps it is for the better that Atlanta didn't make a playoff game they wouldn't have won. It likely would have taken them out of the ability to draft Bijan Robinson or perhaps would have kept Marcus Mariota around even longer. The season played out as it should have for Atlanta's long-term purposes and now the roster appears to be ready to take that step.
While this team still isn't a serious playoff contender they are more than capable of winning this division and hosting a wildcard game. The defensive depth and talent that has been added to the offense make Atlanta the most complete roster in the NFC South and should give them the inside track to winning the 2023 division crown.
Before we completely turn the page on the 2022 season, however, let's look back at the three games that changed the Atlanta season and what could have been for a team that had so many chances.