3 Games that ruined the Atlanta Falcons in 2022
By Nick Halden
Week One New Orleans-27 Atlanta-26
Why did Dean Pees have the Atlanta defense play as if they had won the game so early? After the defense was off to a solid start Pees had them go into a soft coverage playing only to avoid the deep throws and the Saints quickly took advantage. Getting into a rhythm that had alluded the quarterback all day long the Saints quickly drove up and down the field at will as soon as the Atlanta defense made the all-too-early switch.
This is a perfect example of the type of game that Arthur Smith no longer has the ability to lose or his seat will begin to grow warm. Atlanta won this game early and simply sat back as if the Saints were going to quit and run out the remaining clock.
Why the team took this approach in a game that completely swung the division is still mind-boggling. The Falcons were in control and completely changed strategies going away from what was working and allowing a struggling offense to quickly put up 16 points and wipe away what could have been a tone-setting victory to start Atlanta's season.