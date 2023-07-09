3 Games that ruined the Atlanta Falcons in 2022
By Nick Halden
Week Five Tampa Bay-21 Atlanta-15
A week after Jalen Ramsey went over the top of Bryan Edwards and ended Atlanta's impressive comeback bid the team was at it yet again. Showing zero quit against Brady after a heartbreaker on the road the Falcons had a real chance to give Tom his first career loss against the Falcons.
On the comeback trail with Mariota in one of his rare hot streaks the Falcons simply needed a defensive stop for a chance to drive for the game-winner. Grady Jarrett delivered making it to Tom Brady and sacking the quarterback responded by kicking at the Atlanta defender.
The play was clean and changed the entire game, only a flag had been dropped not for Brady kicking Jarrett but for roughing the passer on what was a clean play. The play made NFL media waves and was viewed as one of the worst calls the league has seen.
Despite the resounding reaction to the stolen play it was still a chance that was stolen and left Jarrett and the Falcons with their second straight loss despite making the needed plays to give them a chance. The defense played at a high level against Brady and the offense was finally cooking late. A game that was clearly tilting Atlanta's way was taken in what could later be pointed to as a large part of deciding the division.