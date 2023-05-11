3 Games the Atlanta Falcons must win in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1.Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
The one NFC East team that Falcons play in the 2023 season is a Washington team that still appears to be completely lost. Washington still has huge quarterback questions and obvious issues on defense. It is clear that the Giants, Cowboys, and Eagles are all clearly better, and barring Sam Howell becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league it will be another lost season for Washington.
Every season it is easy to circle the games that will swing the Atlanta season. Last year's key matchups were against the New Orleans Saints two games that would have swung Atlanta's season and were clearly there for the taking.
One of the three games Atlanta cannot afford to drop as they attempt to make a playoff push is against Washington. You are taking on a bad team at home with clear questions and quarterback and depth issues in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
If you're going to be a playoff team this is a game Atlanta cannot drop. The Falcons should be able to control the pace of this game with the run game against a Washington run defense that is going to struggle in the 2023 season.