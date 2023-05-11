3 Games the Atlanta Falcons must win in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
There is an argument to be made the Colts are the worst team the Falcons will host all season. With Tampa Bay and Houston are clearly in that conversation as well. Regardless of who the worst roster proves to be in that group, you can't drop a home game to the Colts. This is a team that took a huge risk at quarterback in the draft and didn't clearly improve after a terrible 2022 season.
Indy is a bad team one the Falcons cannot afford to lose to in Atlanta if they are going to take the next step.
This is one of the few matchups that Atlanta will have an advantage at nearly every position including quarterback. While Atlanta isn't built to blow teams out this is one game that Atlanta should win by at least two scores with clearly a superior roster and facing an Indy team that should consider themselves already playing for next year's top draft slot.
The only way this team is even close to interesting is if Anthony Richardson is a top-ten quarterback and not the development project the quarterback clearly appears to be. Even if Richardson is great there are far to many issues on this roster for Atlanta to drop this game.