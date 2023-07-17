3 Goals for the Atlanta Falcons and Desmond Ridder in 2023
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder should win double-digit games this season
Whether or not quarterback wins is a stat completely depends on the argument and perspective of the discussion. For Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes who both were in perfect situations, it is evidence of their greatness. While for players like Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan, it is evidence that is counted against them in their careers.
In truth, quarterback wins matter if they are kept in the right perspective with an understanding of the situation around them. Context is everything for a stat that can be twisted in favor of your perspective of it.
In Ridder's case, the quarterback is being given a great offense with a strong running game, a top offensive line, and two elite receivers. Add in a greatly improved defense and it is fair to expect Ridder to help lead Atlanta to double-digit wins this season.
Anything less should be viewed as a failure when you consider the roster the Falcons have built and the ease of the schedule. You can clearly point to the Vikings and Jaguars as potential playoff teams and Atlanta's toughest games. Outside of these two teams, the Falcons have an argument to win every game and clearly are playing in a terrible division. If Ridder is close to capable at the position Atlanta will win at least ten games in the 2023 season.