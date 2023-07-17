3 Goals for the Atlanta Falcons and Desmond Ridder in 2023
By Nick Halden
2. Ridder should easily surpass 3,000 passing yards
Expectations for Ridder as a passer are somewhat low both due to the unknown and the fact Atlanta's offense is built around the run. However, with Robinson being a very capable receiver and two elite targets in Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Ridder should have zero problems flying past this number.
Ridder has great anticipation as a passer and will have far better targets to work with than he did in his first four starts last season. Patterson should be relied on more often as a receiver as well as the additions of Mack Hollins and Jonnu Smith improving depth.
Arthur Smith's offense is built around the run that is never going to change. But for this team to take the next step they must have a far more consistent air attack and Ridder has been put in a perfect position to fix this issue.