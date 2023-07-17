3 Goals for the Atlanta Falcons and Desmond Ridder in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Use Desmond Ridder's legs far more often
One complaint that could be filed about Ridder's first four games is how little Arthur Smith put his quarterback on the move. Desmond isn't an elite scrambler but is more than capable of making plays and should have been able to use this factor more often to grow comfortable in the offense.
Unlike Mariota, Ridder is a pass-first quarterback that is always going to look to unload the ball. However, his ability to create space and make the defense step up should have been better utilized under Arthur Smith.
Even Matt Ryan in his lone season with Smith was put in an offense that needed this skill set at quarterback. Ridder has 2,180 rushing yards with Cincy to go along with 28 career rushing touchdowns.
Smith needs to use far more of the same plays he created for Mariota with the understanding that Ridder is a far better passer and can use the misdirection to create big plays Marcus always missed on.