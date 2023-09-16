3 Green Bay Packers the Atlanta Falcons must stop to win Sunday
The three players the Falcons must stop if they want to win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers
By Eric Wells
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of their first opening game win since 2017, which also was the last time the Falcons made the playoffs. Being a fan for life I’m hoping that the Falcons can continue that streak (Week 1 win, Playoffs to follow) this season.
While I have big aspirations, in this league, you have to focus on each week individually, so it’s back to work for the Birds. The Green Bay Packers are also coming off an opening week win, and there will be multiple players that Atlanta needs to stifle to leave the Benz 2-0.