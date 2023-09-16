3 Green Bay Packers the Atlanta Falcons must stop to win Sunday
The three players the Falcons must stop if they want to win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers
By Eric Wells
2 of 4
1. Zach Tom, OT
An offensive lineman as the first player? Yes, yes indeed. Tom was the highest-graded offensive player for the Packers last week, with an 84.8 PFF Grade. If we beat Tom, that means we get pressure; and we saw how pressure worked in our favor late in the game last Sunday.
The Falcons' defensive line ranked 22nd in PFF Pass Rush Grade, versus Chicago’s dead last ranking in Week 1.
While it’s not the best in the league, veterans Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree should give Tom a harder time than he had last Sunday.