3 Green Bay Packers the Atlanta Falcons must stop to win Sunday

By Eric Wells

Aaron Jones has a hamstring injury, but if he plays he's a must stop player for the Packers.
Aaron Jones has a hamstring injury, but if he plays he's a must stop player for the Packers.
2. Eric Wilson, LB

Quay Walker is coming off of the best game in his career, following a 92.1 PFF-graded game versus the Bears. He however has landed in concussion protocol. 

With how much the NFL has changed its tune in regard to head injuries, I do not believe he will be playing this Sunday. 

Arthur Smith and company are aware of this and will be running directly at Wilson almost all game. It’s a matchup-based league. 

