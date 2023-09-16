3 Green Bay Packers the Atlanta Falcons must stop to win Sunday
The three players the Falcons must stop if they want to win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers
By Eric Wells
3 of 4
2. Eric Wilson, LB
Quay Walker is coming off of the best game in his career, following a 92.1 PFF-graded game versus the Bears. He however has landed in concussion protocol.
With how much the NFL has changed its tune in regard to head injuries, I do not believe he will be playing this Sunday.
Arthur Smith and company are aware of this and will be running directly at Wilson almost all game. It’s a matchup-based league.