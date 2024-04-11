3 Home games Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't miss in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Kansas City Chiefs
This is the only game on the Atlanta Falcons schedule it is hard to give the team a great chance in. While the layout of the schedule is still an unknown the Chiefs are simply too great. Still, Atlanta fans should be excited to get to see Patrick Mahomes in person. Whether or not you enjoy the Chiefs dominance or are annoyed by it there is a chance to see the best player at the peak of his powers.
Just as Atlanta fans loved to hate Tom Brady the same mentality exists here. You can hate Mahomes but you can't help but respect him and what the Chiefs have accomplished. The team will be fighting for their third straight Super Bowl.
With the rest of the AFC threats dealing with losses the Chiefs kept the majority of their impact pieces in place. While they did lose a star corner they brought in a receiver to help the offense deal with the loss of support.
Watching Kirk Cousins vs. Patrick Mahomes should be a mildly close game and give Atlanta fans a glimpse of how far the franchise has come. While it won't end the way we want, it is still a game that shouldn't be missed.