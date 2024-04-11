3 Home games Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't miss in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta fans cannot allow this fanbase to take over the stadium with Arthur Smith returning. You have MyCole Pruitt, Van Jefferson, and Cordarrelle Patterson making a return as well. While Falcons fans have nothing against these players the same cannot be said about Smith. Smith's arrogance cost the franchise two lost seasons when they were on the fringe of contention.
Even if you believe 2022 was a lost cause if Smith had started Ridder when he should have and evaluated him then, how different would 2023 have played out? Regardless of how you look at it this is a revenge game.
Atlanta cannot afford to lose to Arthur Smith's new team. It is a newly built offense that has a myriad of question marks heading into the year. The biggest one being at quarterback with Justin Fields the backup option behind Russell Wilson. Aside from the Arthur Smith story you have two quarterbacks that Falcons could have landed.
Fans will lose their minds if Atlanta not only lose to Arthur Smith but Kirk Cousins doesn't outplay Fields or Wilson. This is fair considering the contract disparity though a little shortsighted. Still, Atlanta cannot lose to this team.