3 issues still plaguing the Atlanta Falcons after OTAs
The Atlanta Falcons are still dealing with these problems going into the 2024 season.
1. The (perceived) quarterback controversy
There is no quarterback controversy in Atlanta—Kirk Cousins is the starter, Michael Penix Jr. is the backup—but that doesn't stop the media.
The media loves a good controversy at the most important position, it makes for great headlines. It also makes for frustration inside the organization. No matter what they say, it is frustrating to get asked the same question every time there is a press conference.
It is a distracting problem for everyone inside the organization. While I don't think it will ultimately hurt them in the long run, they better saddle up for this to continue for years.