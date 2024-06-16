3 issues still plaguing the Atlanta Falcons after OTAs
2. The unknown at edge rusher
The Falcons have found themselves in a familiar position—they have no proven edge rusher to rely on.
Arnold Ebiketie is more than capable of being a star in this league but will this finally be the year that he shows it consistently? No one knows for sure, and that is the problem.
You also have rookie Bralen Trice who will be relied on. The change in scheme should also help DeAngelo Malone get some opportunities. The common theme among these three players is that they are unproven talent.
The only guy who you know what you will get from is Lorenzo Carter who is a quality rotational player.
What the Falcons don't know could either hurt or help them; this position will determine the success of the defense. Keep in mind, even if Terry Fontenot had drafted an edge rusher in the first round, the question marks would still be there.