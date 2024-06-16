3 issues still plaguing the Atlanta Falcons after OTAs
The Atlanta Falcons are still dealing with these problems going into the 2024 season.
3. The rush to find offensive cohesion
Out of anything, this is probably the most worrisome problem. The Atlanta Falcons are at a disadvantage to those teams who have a returning offensive scheme.
As we all saw in 2015 and 2016, time can be the difference between a historically bad offense or a historically good offense, no matter the players. Time is something the Falcons do not have. They have made it known they are expecting not only to break their playoff drought but also to win playoff games.
Zac Robinson is in a rush to get his offensive scheme implemented. Then you have to worry about the cohesion between Kirk Cousins and the rest of the offense. This was an unavoidable problem once coaches were fired; overcoming it is something the Falcons must do.