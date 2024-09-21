3 Kansas City Chiefs the hype outweighs reality heading into Atlanta
By Nick Halden
1. Travis Kelce
We are two games into the season and Travis Kelce has 39-yards on the season. The hype and attention surrounding Kelce far outweigh the reality of his production early in the season. Giving up on a legendary player this early in the year would be a mistake.
However, if we're being honest the only reason Kelce is being talked about at this point in the season is based on his history and relationship. He is an established playoff performer and has a clear case he is the GOAT of the tight end position.
All of this is true just as it is fair to point out the lack of production in the team's first two games. It isn't as if Kelce hasn't had a full offseason to prepare or is dealing with any known injury. Patrick Mahomes no longer looks to Kelce with the regularity he once did.
Atlanta understands the signs of an aging superstar having just gone through this with Julio Jones. Yes, they can still impact the game in burst but when you play with this level of physicality the wear will inevitably catch you. That appears to be the case with Kelce who now must save his best moments for when it matters most.