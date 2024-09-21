3 Kansas City Chiefs the hype outweighs reality heading into Atlanta
By Nick Halden
2. Xavier Worthy
Only because Worthy is a Kansas City Chief has the speedster been given so much attention. Worthy has 64-yards on the season and is a great change-of-pace weapon. However, there is a reason that the Bills traded back and allowed their rival to select the receiver.
Worthy isn't Hill or anything close the receiver isn't built for this level of contact and is limited in the offense. This is evidenced by the fact the Bengals felt comfortable openly calling out Worthy's limits ahead of the heated rivalry between the two teams.
The Chiefs responded by getting the ball to twice for all of 17-yards. Mahomes is the most talented quarterback in the league and will find a way to get Worthy to work in this offense. Outside of Kansas City, Worthy is a limited player used for trick plays or running go routes to get behind the defense.
Atlanta has to respect the speed but Worthy isn't the receiver in this offense that should be feared. Rashee Rice is this team's offense the focus for Atlanta should be forcing Worthy or another Chiefs' weapon to beat them.