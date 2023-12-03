3 Keys for an Atlanta Falcons victory in New York
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons entire offensive game plan should be running the ball
This is one of those Arthur Smith weeks when the Atlanta Falcons can win by playing bully ball and simply refusing to put the ball in the air. We watched Miami last week dominate this Jets team with the only turning points coming on turnovers. This is a Jets defense that knows they have to be close to perfect to win.
Desmond Ridder has a history of making it easy for an average defense to find turnovers. If Ridder is given that chance against the Jets it is Atlanta's clearest path to getting in trouble. Yes, the defense is great but Atlanta's run game is good enough to get them into scoring range to put up enough points to put this team away. The Jets rarely score touchdowns and struggle to move the ball against defenses far worse than Atlanta. Simply allowing Patterson, Allgeier, and Robinson to fuel this offense is going to be enough to beat the Jets.
Ridder should look a lot like the quarterback Atlanta fans watched in week one against the Panthers. It was enough against Carolina to get the win and it should be more than enough to beat the struggling Jets.