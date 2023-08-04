3 Lasting impressions from Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder still isn't being given a chance
For better or worse so many Atlanta Falcons fans seemed so convinced they know exactly what Desmond Ridder is as an NFL starter. While we can break down Ridder's shortcomings or strengths as a player in truth for the most part what you believed about Desmond Ridder wasn't changed in training camp.
If you're in the camp that believes Ridder isn't an NFL starter the struggles throwing the deep ball and early camp accuracy issues are pointed to. The flip side points out how strongly Ridder finished camp and the consistent players the second-year quarterback made after settling in.
However, nothing is changing until Ridder starts meaningful games and proves what he is capable of. The same should be expected in the preseason with fans on either side of the fence overreacting to every throw. It is a new experience for Atlanta fans long used to the stability that Matt Ryan brought as the clear franchise quarterback.
Desmond Ridder deserves far more of a chance from both his fanbase and sports media as a whole. This is especially true when you consider the offense that Ridder will lead and how easy the running game will make things for Ridder.