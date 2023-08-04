3 Lasting impressions from Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Mack Hollins looked to be a capable second receiver
While there were a number of standouts in Atlanta Falcons camp Mack Hollins was one of the more surprising performances. The Atlanta receiver came into camp looking far better than he has in seasons past obviously adding muscle and putting together nice early highlights helping ease the concerns at the position.
If you're the Atlanta Falcons front office you still should attempt to add a veteran for depth, however, the urgency at the position is no longer there. Hollins looks more than capable of being the second option at receiver and is building chemistry with Desmond Ridder.
There is also the obvious in that Hollins is a great blocker and because of that will often be on the field. Add in the catch radius and marked improvement over the last two seasons and Atlanta's situation at receiver is looking far less desperate than it did a few weeks ago.
While Mack is still at best the 3rd or 4th option in the Atlanta passing game Hollins did enough to ease concerns and with a strong preseason should take away any immediate need for Atlanta to go out and make a move at the position.