3 Lasting impressions from Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
3. This team is clearly different than the last two seasons
Arthur Smith noted toward the end of Atlanta's camp that this team was clearly different than the past two seasons and it is hard to disagree. Watching this group the upgrade in talent and the intensity are clearly upgraded from the last two seasons.
This is a team that can go as far as Desmond Ridder can take them in a bad division with a great schedule Atlanta should have playoff expectations. As a team that is going to be greatly overlooked the Falcons are going to have a chance to surprise a lot of teams and sports pundits in the 2023 season.
Whether it was the defensive line, Bijan Robinson, talent at corner, or the consistent growth from Ridder Atlanta fans should come away from camp feeling more optimistic than they have in quite some time.
If Ridder can be a top 15-20 starter this team is going to make the playoffs and have a chance at a first-round win. Anything better than that from Desmond and this team could become a surprise NFC contender. For the first time since the 2017 season, there is reason to believe that winning football is returning to Atlanta.