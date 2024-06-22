3 Longshot moves the Atlanta Falcons could make to fix pass rush woes
By Nick Halden
The lack of pass rush for the Atlanta Falcons remains the biggest concern for the team moving forward. With the obvious trade and free-agent fixes off the board, the options for the Falcons are limited.
Bralen Trice has been Atlanta's only meaningful addition, and this is easily offset by losing Calais Campbell. Any moves to attempt to fix the position are going to have to be a bit outside the box. This could start with ending one position battle and moving positions for a current Falcon.
Move Kaden Elliss outside
This is a bit of a risky move when you consider how solid Elliss was in his current position. However, you have two linebackers in Troy Andersen and Nate Landman who appear capable. The same cannot be said of your depth at edge. Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter are your current projected starters.
The team continually adds defensive line depth and hasn't yet managed one capable pass rusher. Elliss could be a fix to the problem. In his last season with New Orleans Elliss finished with 7.0 sacks and was a solid pass rushing option.
Perhaps shifting the linebacker outside and pairing him with Ebiketie could be the answer to Atlanta's issues. Ebiketie and Elliss are a far more interesting duo and allow you to use Carter and Trice as rotational pieces. It isn't a guaranteed fix but it has more upside than Lorenzo Carter brings as a starting pass rusher.
Trade for New England pass rusher Matthew Judon
It seems as if the beef between Judon and the Patriots has likely been squashed. After facing trade rumors this offseason things have settled between the two sides. However, if you're Atlanta, you should be reaching out to test the waters.
Judon has proven to be a great pass rusher when healthy and could fit well in Atlanta's system. The issue here is the ability to take on the contract and the Patriots moving off a prized piece.
Signing Kirk Cousins is a signal that you are going all in to win now. This means spending picks and future assets in favor of adding veteran pieces like Judon. While it is the move unlikely move to work out it is the clearest path to fixing the pass rush.
Judon fits well in Atlanta and would make the defense far more interesting in the 2024 season. Would New England consider moving on at this point?
Sign Justin Houston and Carl Lawson
Neither veteran is going to give you great production at this stage of their career. Despite this, they are the best fits for Atlanta left in free agency and offer more upside than Lorenzo Carter. At worst, you bring in two veterans for Trice and Ebiketie to learn from.
With the hope that this improves your pass rush and either player is able to turn back the clock a bit. Houston has had success as recently as the 2022 season. Lawson's career is a bit more inconsistent but has proven to be a pass-rushing asset in the right situation.
No matter what move they choose to make if the Falcons don't attempt to improve at the position it will cost them. You cannot win anything of meaning in this league without a reliable pass rush. Something Atlanta appears ready to find out the hard way yet again.