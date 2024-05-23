3 Losses you can already count on Atlanta Falcons schedule
By Nick Halden
Week 2 Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The best-case scenario for the Atlanta Falcons in their first four games is going 2-2 in that stretch. It is going to be a rough start to the year including a trip to Philly on MNF for their first road game of the season. There isn't a lot to like about this matchup against a team that was embarrassed by the NFC South last season.
Jalen Hurts is going to have his team ready to play after a strong offseason. Atlanta's issues in this game are going to be containing Hurts, matching up with A.J. Brown, and protecting Kirk Cousins. The Eagles' strongest unit is arguably their pass rush and defensive line. It is going to be an early test for Kaleb McGary and an Atlanta offense that will have to carry the team if they have any hope of an upset.
Atlanta winning this game without a great pass rusher and with a lesser quarterback is close to impossible if Philly is right to start the season. Atlanta should be content if they can simply make the game close and not embarrass themselves in the first of four nationally televised games they have been given this season.