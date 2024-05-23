3 Losses you can already count on Atlanta Falcons schedule
By Nick Halden
Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
After a physical game with Philly, Atlanta is going to come home after a short week to host the Kansas City Chiefs. A Chiefs team that is going to have already played the Bengals and Ravens and had extra rest after playing in the opener. Even if the schedule didn't benefit the Chiefs what's the argument Atlanta has a chance in this game?
Patrick Mahomes is inarguably the best quarterback in the league right now and the defense has steadily improved the past two seasons. Yes, there is some concern with the lack of receiving depth but this was a huge problem for the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl run.
There isn't much here to break down or to argue for or against. If you've spent time watching the playoffs in the last five years you know what this team is about and how difficult they are to beat. You must play a nearly perfect game on both sides if you're going to give yourself a chance against Andy Reid and Mahomes.
It's hard to believe that in week three the Atlanta offense will be in rhythm enough to go up against the machine that is Kansas City. On a short week against the defending champs, a loss doesn't get a lot more obvious.