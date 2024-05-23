3 Losses you can already count on Atlanta Falcons schedule
By Nick Halden
Week 9 Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons
After both the Chiefs and Cowboys games there are long strings of very winnable games for Atlanta. There are only three games you can circle as clear losses for the Falcons and all of them are scheduled before week ten.
The Cowboys aren't as talented as they have been in seasons past but remain well set up to beat the Falcons. Who on this team is going to slow down Lamb? The idea of Kaleb McGary protecting Kirk Cousins against Micah Parsons is objectively horrifying. All of the one-sided matchups in this game work to the benefit of Dallas.
You also have Dak in a contract year who is going to be playing to break the bank in 2025 with great weapons around him. This team is still going to be a force in the NFC until the playoffs arrive. There isn't any reason to believe the Falcons have surpassed them or will have a great shot of winning this game.
This is Atlanta's last truly tough matchup ahead of a string of very winnable games that could have Atlanta finishing the year hot and locking up the NFC South.