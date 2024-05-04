3 massive failures the Atlanta Falcons had on draft week
It was a controversial week for the Atlanta Falcons to finish up the month of April. They decided to discount the public's opinion and use their top-ten pick on a quarterback a month after signing a quarterback to a massive deal.
While many are pointing toward that decision as a failure the Falcons had during draft week, I am looking at three other things that should be seen as failures.
1. Not having a timeline for when Michael Penix Jr. will start
During a live interview on ESPN and in the media conference following the first round, Falcons general manager was asked about when Michael Penix Jr. could become the starting quarterback.
This was a question he had to see coming. There was no way he was going to be able to escape the clutches of the media without being asked about when Penix would take over for Cousins. Yet, he seemed to have no answer and seemed unprepared.
His first mistake was saying the words "four or five years" because you had to expect the media to take that and run with it. I know he isn't here to say things that won't get him quoted but that is something you just can't mention when you are already trying to put out the fire.
I don't think anyone can expect a firm timeline but at least point to some situations which would make the selection look genius.