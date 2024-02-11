3 massive unknowns for Atlanta Falcons heading to the 2024 offseason
By Nick Halden
1. How the Atlanta Falcons will approach the quarterback position
The Atlanta Falcons are in an odd position when it comes to their chase for a franchise quarterback. Holding the 8th overall pick in this year's draft the team is going to need to trade up to get one of the top prospects in the draft. It is fair to expect Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams to all be off the board by the time Atlanta's number is called.
This leaves the team in an odd position of waiting to see what Chicago will do. Do they have a shot at trading for Caleb Williams or Justin Fields? If you miss out on both can you find a way to get in position for Drake Maye or Daniels?
You fail to do this and you are looking at Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson as the answer for the 2024 season. Atlanta's path to finding a franchise quarterback is far more difficult than it might appear at first glance. Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris understand the urgency of the position. The question becomes what are options that will be within their reach? It is a hard decision that could well define Raheem's second chance.