3 massive unknowns for Atlanta Falcons heading to the 2024 offseason
By Nick Halden
2. How will the Falcons fix the issues at receiver?
Kyle Pitts is a great second option but the Falcons must find some depth at receiver. Drake London is the only starter currently on the roster. Zac Robinson is going to run sets with three receivers far more often. Even if you use Pitts as a receiver that leaves you with only two starters and zero players you want in your rotation.
Atlanta's best path to fixing their issues at the position is to use at least two draft picks as well as signing 2-3 veterans. Allow the offense to get a bit older and bring some experience in to help Pitts and London take the next steps in their careers.
Pitts has been held back by injuries and poor quarterback play while London hasn't had a consistent impact based on his role. Look for Morris and Robinson to shift this perspective and feed their stars often early on in 2024. This doesn't mean, however, that the terrible lack of depth doesn't need to be dealt with.
How Atlanta chooses to attack the quarterback position could go a long way in answering who they choose to bring in to fil out the depth chart at receiver.