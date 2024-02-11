3 massive unknowns for Atlanta Falcons heading to the 2024 offseason
By Nick Halden
3. Which defense from 2023 will show up?
Did the defense let go of the rope and give up on Arthur Smith at the end of the 2023 season? That is an answer that will go a long way in determining how the 2024 season starts. Atlanta's defense carried the team for much of the season before completely failing to end the season and getting blown off the field by the Bears and the Saints.
They were unable to stop anyone and looked completely lost after what had been a solid season. Is that the defense Atlanta can expect or the team that showed up in the first half? Raheem Morris will get the most out of his roster as we saw with the Rams and that includes this Atlanta defense.
Atlanta fans have to hope it was simply injuries and giving up on Smith that caused the late-season collapse. If that is the version of Atlanta's defense that shows up next season it won't matter who is playing quarterback.
With a new coaching staff, a healthy Grady Jarrett, and an offseason to improve it seems likely this is a young defense that is going to take a huge step forward. But the end of the year remains a concern.