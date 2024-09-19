3 Mistakes that cannot be overlooked in Atlanta Falcons first win
By Nick Halden
1. Ray-Ray McCloud being baited into a flag
Going into the game every Atlanta Falcons player understands what C.J. Gardner-Johnson is about. The Eagles' safety is going to get in your face and do everything within his power to get you outside your game. Talking trash and pushing beyond the whistle toeing the line on every play understanding exactly what he can get away with.
McCloud is a veteran in this league and understands exactly what type of player the former Lion and Saint is. On Atlanta's first touchdown drive the safety reached over and snatched the receiver's mouthpiece.
Taking offense Ray-Ray punched the safety in the helmet. While it could be argued the receiver was reaching for C.J.'s mouthpiece what resulted was a punch and the receiver was flagged. As a veteran in a tight road game, you cannot make this mistake. You must understand the moment and exactly who you're dealing with.
Giving the safety this flag is going to fuel his play and work against your offense. Kirk Cousins bailed his receiver out making a nice throw to Mooney, but this could have been the end of what was to that point the best drive of the game. McCloud must understand the moment.