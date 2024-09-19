3 Mistakes that cannot be overlooked in Atlanta Falcons first win
By Nick Halden
2. Not giving the ball to Tyler Allgeier on 4th-and short
What put Atlanta in this 4th down situation in the first place we will get a bit further into this in a moment. For now, the focus is on the coaching decision of putting the ball into the hands of Robinson and not Allgeier with the game on the line. We have seen this situation more than once with Robinson and watched the back get completely stopped.
There is a reason you have both backs still on the roster and within your rotation. Their different skill sets should be used according to the situation and Allgeier was the answer here. While Robinson is hypothetically offering more big play potential there is also a higher risk of negative plays.
Allgeier doesn't know how not to gain yardage anytime he touches the football. Fighting for every inch and seeming to always find a way to fall for an extra yard the decision should have been easy. While things worked out in Atlanta's favor this should have been the decision that lost the Falcons the game.
Zac Robinson is still learning on the job and there is reason to believe he will improve. Still, this was a big whiff for the OC.