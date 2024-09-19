3 Mistakes that cannot be overlooked in Atlanta Falcons first win
By Nick Halden
3. Drake London had two key mistakes
The first mistake that London made was setting up the Bijan Robinson failed run by running his route short of the sticks. It speaks to his youth and understanding of the situation and where you are on the field. In this moment you have to be sure you're getting the first down and be a yard deeper on this route.
A mistake that London bailed out and followed by a far more egregious one. Before diving into this let's again note what a great game overall this was for London. A player who hasn't had a quarterback and has been surrounded by losing. The effort on blocks and the late touchdown catch both stand out in what was a good game marred by two mistakes.
London hasn't played with a quarterback of Kirk's ability in a moment like this. However, you have to act as if you've been there before. Celebrate and soak in the moment but understand your job isn't yet done.
The celebration that London chose is going to be a flag every time the officials see it. It pushed Koo far back and made the game-winning PAT a question mark. What a night for London, one only dampened by what could have been two game-changing mistakes.