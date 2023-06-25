3 More potential Atlanta Falcons surprise roster cuts heading into 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Scotty Miller
The only two receivers on this roster who should believe their jobs are safe heading into week one are Drake London and Mack Hollins. Hollins is going to make this roster based on his ability as a blocker and the fact there simply isn't anyone else as close to as talented as the receiver.
Scotty Miller has the inside track to be Atlanta's third option but is going to need to show chemistry with Desmond Ridder. There is a myriad of depth receivers on this roster that will be competing for time with Ridder and to win the third receiver role.
Miller is just over $100,000 as a dead cap hit meaning Atlanta can easily move on if Miller doesn't fit as expected. Arthur Smith has a tendency to start receivers who are willing blockers and while Miller has shown himself willing there aren't many blocking assignments that will favor Miller.
While Scotty should be expected to make the roster this is pointing out potential surprise cuts and considering his role, salary, and the competition behind him it is completely possible Atlanta moves on from Miller if there isn't chemistry shown with Desmond Ridder or Miller struggles at all in camp or the preseason.