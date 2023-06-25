3 More potential Atlanta Falcons surprise roster cuts heading into 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Tre Flowers or Cornell Armstrong
Jeff Okudah and A.J. Terrell are Atlanta's first two corners heading into the season after that the competition is wide open with a lot of depth behind the two starters. Mike Hughes should consider his job safe based on his ability as a returner and the veteran depth that he will bring.
Dee Alford is clearly a young developing player that is going to make this roster leaving along with rookie Clark Phillips. This means that one of Atlanta's veteran off-season additions is going to be among roster cuts and either Armstrong or Flowers makes sense to move on from.
Darren Hall is likely to make the roster as well leaving a spot for one of the two veterans. Flowers should be the favorite but considering how familiar Armstrong is with the Atlanta defense it will be an interesting competition to watch.
Whether or not it is one of these two the Falcons are going to make a surprise move at the position with impressive depth and their starters seemingly locked in.