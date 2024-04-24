3 Most likely decisions for the Atlanta Falcons with the 8th overall pick
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta drafts Dallas Turner 8th overall
There is an easy argument to make that this is the safest selection for the Falcons if they stay in their current position. The team might be tempted by a Brock Bowers or Malik Nabers but you cannot win in this league without some level of a pass rush.
If season seasons were to start today Atlanta's starting edge rushers are Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie. That isn't going to get it done for a team with playoff expectations. Dallas Turner is the safest prospect at the position with the lowest floor of the three. Much of the criticism is the same as you saw of Will Anderson coming out.
A level of this is due to the improved competition in the SEC and a program in Alabama that has its prospects ready to take the next step. With both of these factors considered Atlanta would be wise to draft Turner if they decide to stay in their current position.
Another weapon for Cousins is tempting but it would be the right move at the wrong time. Atlanta needs to fix a position that has been haunting them for much of the last decade.