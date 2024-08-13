3 Most likely paths for Michael Penix Jr. to become Atlanta's starter
By Nick Halden
1. Michael Penix Jr. becomes the starting quarterback in 2026
The most likely path for the Atlanta Falcons putting Penix into the starting lineup is waiting for each of the next two seasons. Kirk Cousins' contract is difficult to escape within the first two years bringing on a dead cap hit that would make it impossible to build out the rest of the roster.
If Cousins is anything close to capable the Falcons will continue to start the veteran over the next two seasons. This is based as much on his ceiling as it is the contract that has added great job security. The 2026 season is really the first time the Falcons could have a real quarterback competition on their hands.
Penix has progressed nicely in year one but there isn't any clear path into the starting lineup over the next two seasons. No matter how the rookie has performed his path into the starting lineup remains the same.
Two years of his rookie contract are going to be spent sitting on the bench and learning from the veteran. If Cousins is playing at an extremely high level going into year three of the deal Atlanta has an even tougher debate.