3 Most likely paths for Michael Penix Jr. to become Atlanta's starter
By Nick Halden
2. Penix follows the Dak Prescott path
With the quirky broadcasts Tony Romo has become known for it is easy to forget how things ended in Dallas. The veteran quarterback was the Cowboys starter even after suffering a serious injury and forcing an unproven Prescott into the lineup.
Owner Jerry Jones dragged his feet on giving away the job even as all Prescott continued to do was win. Eventually, Dak's level of winning was far too much for even Jones to ignore. The job was Daks and after one last touchdown drive against the Eagles, Tony Romo found his next starting job at CBS.
Rarely do aging quarterbacks become less injury-prone. Tom Brady has broken many brains as to what a quarterback in his mid-late thirties is supposed to look like. Kirk Cousins was playing at an MVP level before getting hurt and ending his season.
This happening again in his age thirty-six or age thirty-seven seasons is a very real possibility. While it is never how you want to see someone earn a chance it is the reality of the position and sport Cousins plays. His durability over the next two seasons is paramount to the veteran keeping the starting spot within his control.