3 moves Atlanta Falcons should make after Week 4 loss
By Nick Halden
3. Give Cordarrelle Patterson a larger role
It is completely understandable to want to ease the veteran back after missing the first three games with an injury. However, this team has lost two straight and badly needs big offensive plays and Patterson brings that ability and will take some of the pressure off of Bijan Robinson.
If this team continues to start Desmond Ridder as I suspect they will this adjustment at least brings the chance of finding big plays with little risk. Robinson is Atlanta's most talented weapon making it easy to forget what Patterson can bring to this offense.
Whether it is a simple slant route, a screen, or running a counter play Patterson can run through the defense or has the speed to break a big play. Giving Patterson a larger role and perhaps pulling back Tyler's role is a move that brings another explosive playmaker that Ridder will likely underutilize.
Still, it is the right decision and gives the Atlanta offense a chance to find a boost without making the quarterback change they still should make. Until Ridder is benched all other moves are unlikely to make this team a real division or wildcard contender.