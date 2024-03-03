3 Moves getting lost in the Atlanta Falcons quarterback debate
By Nick Halden
1. The Atlanta Falcons desperation at edge rusher
It is a quarterback-driven league and because of that, the national discussion is going to be focused on Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, and prospects the team could draft. This is understandable in some ways considering it is the most important decision of the Atlanta offseason.
However, it is far from the only determining factor in Atlanta returning to relevance. After adding a quarterback the next priority for Atlanta is obviously finding help at edge rusher. Lorenzo Carter isn't the pass rusher Atlanta hoped he could become and veteran Bud Dupree is likely to move on.
Arnold Ebiketie has shown flashes but needs to improve as a tackler to be able to see his snap increase. The Falcons badly need an edge rusher they have been missing for much of the last decade. Whether it is trade, free agency, or in the draft the Falcons have to swing big at the position. Adding a consistent edge rusher to this defense is going to unlock the defense and allow them to continue to build on the improvement we saw last season. Many of the team's struggles on that side of the ball were based simply on the inability to get to the quarterback.