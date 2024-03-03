3 Moves getting lost in the Atlanta Falcons quarterback debate
By Nick Halden
3. Give Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell veteran help
Give Jessie Bates credit the safety came in on a highly-paid contract and made it look like a bargain. There are at least three games in the 2023 season you can circle as wins only because of plays that Jessie Bates made. Bates level of play made it glaring just how lost Richie Grant was at his position and how much improvement the Falcons could make in the secondary.
A part of this is due to the amount of time quarterbacks have in the pocket. Adding the aforementioned edge rusher will be the first step to fixing that problem. The next is bringing in a veteran safety on the other side of Bates and giving Terrell another veteran he can rely on as the team develops Phillips and Alford.
Both young corners have shown flashes but Atlanta needs a veteran in the room that can be relied on if neither player is able to take that next step. Unlike the edge rusher and receiver positions, this isn't where Atlanta needs to sink a lot of money. They simply need to bring in capable veteran depth with their stars already in place.